Judge awards Carole Baskin control over Joe Exotic’s zoo

(WWSB) - A federal judge has ruled that Carole Baskin is now in control over Joe Exotic’s former Oklahoma tiger exhibit. The ruling does not include the animals in the zoo.
The feud between Baskin and Joe Maldanado-Passage, known as “Joe Exotic," was documented in Netflix’s documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness.” The feud culminated with Maldanado-Passage being convicted of hiring a man to kill Baskin. Prior to that, the pair had a long-running legal battle over naming rights.
Authorities say Exotic transferred to ownership of his former zoo to his mother to avoid creditors.
Baskin is an animal rights activist and she took issue with the former Wynnwood, Okla. zoo owner’s breeding of tiger cubs. The order gives her 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma. The Greater Wynnwood Development Council, that owns the property, has 120 days to vacate and remove all animals.
