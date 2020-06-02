Florida DOH reports 2,530 COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - In its 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that 2,530 people have died due to the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. It’s an increase of 70 reported deaths since Monday.
Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories. In total, the DOH has reported 57,447 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,074 Residents: 1,066 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 8
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 216 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 54
Gender: Male: 455 (43%) Female: 610 (57%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 192 (18%) White: 711 (67%) Other: 81 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 82 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 269 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 667 (63%) Unknown/No Data: 130 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 647 Residents: 628 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 19
Conditions and Care Deaths: 80 Hospitalizations* Residents: 165 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 264 (42%) Female: 364 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 46 (7%) White: 507 (81%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 37 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 54 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 505 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (11%)
