Cristobal becomes third named Atlantic Storm

(WWSB) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has become the third-named Atlantic Storm on the second official day of hurricane season.
The National Weather Service says the system is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. But officials were unable to specify the location and timing of any potential impacts along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Previously, Cristobal had been called Tropical Depression 3. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 135 miles (215 kilometers) northeast of the oil city of Coatzacoalcos near midday Tuesday and was heading to the southwest at 3 mph
