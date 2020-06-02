Bradenton man arrested and facing attempted murder charge after trying to stab another man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is behind bars tonight facing attempted murder after he tried to stab another man to death.
Gregory Mitchell, 42, almost succeeded when he “narrowly missed” the victim’s heart.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was confronting a woman over a vehicle tag that had been removed from his vehicle at a hotel in Bradenton.
That’s when arguing escalated and Mitchell stabbed the victim twice in the chest through the window.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrest Mitchell.
He remains in custody tonight on a $150,000 bond.
