Additional victims come forward to accuse Englewood physician of Sexual Battery

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Englewood doctor turned himself in again to police after more women came forward alleging sexual battery.
Thomas Lohstreter was charged earlier this month due to an alleged incident in Dec. 2019. In that case, a 70-year-old woman told officials that she sought treatment from Lohstreter on Dec. 23 after becoming ill due to a change in medication.
During her appointment, the woman told investigators that once the female nurse had left the room, Lohstreter reportedly examined her breasts and exposed her genitals for an unknown reason. Lohstreter initially denied the allegations but later admitted to touching the patient during a routine exam. During the initial investigation, investigators discovered that six other female patients had made reports of similar incidents.
After news of his arrest spread, seven additional victims came forward and disclosed similar complaints about Lohstreter regarding his actions while they were under his medical care. Lohstreter now faces an additional six counts of Battery and a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on an Elderly Victim. He was initially charged with three counts of of Sexual Assault, a single count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation Upon an Elderly Disabled Person, and a single count of Battery.
He was released Saturday on $29,000 bond.
The Florida Department of Health suspended Lohstreter’s medical license on March 9 and he is no longer employed at his former practice.
