Tropical Depression #3 has formed in Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It could be the most active start to a hurricane season in 150 years if TD #3 gets a name before June 5th. In 2016 there were 3 named storms by June 5th.
We have already had Arthur and Bertha and now possibly Cristobal by Tuesday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this one as it will get hung up in the SW Gulf of Mexico where water temperatures are well above average.
It could sit over the Bay of Campeche for 3 days before it makes a break to the north into the Central Gulf of Mexico but this is not set in stone. It could even move across Central America and head back into the Pacific.
All we can do here is sit and watch over the course of the next 5 days. It will more than likely generate some high surf for our area and cause some dangerous rip currents later this week.
This is a good reminder that now is the time to be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way. Make a plan and know your home and your zone.
We will see stronger east winds which will be keeping the sea breeze pinned near the coast. The will allow for stronger storms to form near the coast instead of the inland areas like we saw last week.
For Tuesday look for partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for late day storms some of which could bring some locally heavy rain. The atmosphere will be juiced up over the next 7 days which means rainfall totals will be excessive in some areas.
The storms on Monday afternoon brought 3 to 4 inches over parts of the Suncoast. We also saw winds gust to 56 mph at SRQ and 47 mph at the Venice airport.
The high on Tuesday will be near 90.
Wednesday expect more of the same with a 40% chance for storms and then the rain chances increase as a result of a couple of disturbances moving across the Suncoast.
We will see increasing cloudiness and a good chance for storms through the latter half of the work week and possibly through the weekend depending upon the future path of Tropical Depression number 3.
