Testing at UTC Mall closed due to National Guard Deployment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The testing site at the University Town Center is closed temporarily as crews work to find personnel in the absence of the National Guard.
The site was initially manned by members of the National Guard, but due to protests across the nation, they have been activated to support law enforcement in some areas of the state.
The Division of Emergency management is working closely with the Guard to restaff the testing site and reopen. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
