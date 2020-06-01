Sarasota Police Department initiates formal Internal Affairs investigation after social media post reveals officer kneeling on a man’s head and neck

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department (SPD) Chief of Police, Bernadette DiPino, has initiated a formal Internal Affairs investigation after SPD was tagged in a social media post on Monday.
The post displayed a portion of a video with SPD Officers arresting an individual on May 18 and one of the officers was seen kneeling on the head and neck of this same person.
SPD says that the man did not require medical attention nor did he complain of any injuries during the incident.
The officer did eventually move his leg to the individual’s back, but SPD reiterated in a statement on Monday that those tactics are not used, taught or advocated by their agency.
SPD says they also have not received any complaints from citizens in regards to the video, but they are taking this incident seriously.
Anyone who has any additional information or videos about this incident or any other complaints should contact SPD at 941-263-6027, Chief DiPino at 941-263-6012, the Administrator for the City of Sarasota Police Advisory Panels, Heather Robison at 941-263-6322.
This is a developing story and we are gathering more information.
