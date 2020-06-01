Police Supporting Peaceful Protests Across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rising anger continues over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Many peaceful demonstrations turning violent in cities across the country. However, not here on the Suncoast. There were several protests in both Sarasota and Manatee counties over the weekend, and they all remained peaceful. Many say it’s because of the ongoing communication between officials and members of our communities. Residents marched their way through the Suncoast with the hope of shedding light to the issue of racial injustice and a transformative change for the future… and police were with them.