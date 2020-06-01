National Hurricane Center using new products this season to help with probabilistic storm surge, wind hazards, and storm guidance

The NHC public advisories, tropical cyclone discussions, tropical cyclone updates, and some graphical products have used local time within the product header based on the time zone where the center of the tropical cyclone is currently located. For example, advisories for tropical cyclones centered in the central and western Gulf of Mexico have used Central Time, and those near the east coast of the United States or in the eastern Gulf have used Eastern Time. All other Atlantic basin tropical cyclone advisories have referenced Atlantic Standard Time. This however, can be problematic for systems affecting the Cabo Verde Islands or other locations in the northeastern Atlantic basin where locations are 3 to 4 hours ahead of Eastern Time. Beginning in 2020, systems located south of 25°N and east of 30°W will use Cape Verde Standard Time (GMT-1) and systems north of 25°N and east of 45°W will use Greenwich Mean Time (equivalent to Azores Summer Time). These times will be used for the public advisory (TCP), discussion (TCD), update (TCU), and all graphical products that use local time.