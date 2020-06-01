Manatee Memorial resumes inpatient visitation

· Surgical/procedural areas – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany the patient for admitting and pre-surgical areas. The patient and the visitor will be required to use antibacterial foam, receive a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire and wear a mask upon arrival. Patients and visitors may provide their own mask or the hospital will provide one for them. The visitor will need to leave before the surgery starts and may not wait at the hospital. The visitor will be notified when the patient is ready to be picked up and given their discharge information. The visitor again needs a mask on as they enter the building for discharge.