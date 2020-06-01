Manatee Memorial resumes inpatient visitation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inpatient visitation has resumed at Manatee Memorial Hospital, effective immediately.
The hospital will allow one visitor, age 18 or older to visit patients on the Nursing Inpatient Units from 12 p.m. from 3 p.m. every day. Patients that are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
Here is a list of current visitation limitations issued directly from the hospital:
· Inpatient Nursing Units - Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may visit the patient from 12:00pm-3:00 pm, each day. Visitors will be required to enter through the main entrance of the hospital, use antibacterial foam, receive a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire. The visitor will be required to wear a mask upon entry and keep it on at all times, while at the hospital. Visitors may provide their own mask or the hospital will provide one for them. Visitors will also be required to stay in the specific room assigned to the patient. Patients that are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.
· Emergency Department - Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient in the ER. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival. The visitor will use antibacterial foam, receive a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire. The patient and the visitor will be required to wear a mask upon entry and keep it on at all times. Visitors may provide their own mask or the ER staff will provide one for them. The visitor must stay in the specific room assigned to the patient until discharge.
· Surgical/procedural areas – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany the patient for admitting and pre-surgical areas. The patient and the visitor will be required to use antibacterial foam, receive a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire and wear a mask upon arrival. Patients and visitors may provide their own mask or the hospital will provide one for them. The visitor will need to leave before the surgery starts and may not wait at the hospital. The visitor will be notified when the patient is ready to be picked up and given their discharge information. The visitor again needs a mask on as they enter the building for discharge.
· Labor and Delivery: limitation of one support person who may stay overnight and wears a mask.
· Mom and Baby/Post-partum**: one support person who may stay overnight and wears a mask.
· Neonatal: one support person that wears a mask.
· Special needs patients, compassionate care/end-of-life situations. All visitors must wear a mask. **Reminder for OB patient’s families: when picking up mothers and/or newborns, please secure someone to watch older children, since they are not able to visit the hospital.
