Florida COVID-19 dashboard repaired, state reports 2,461 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a brief outage on Sunday, the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard is working. On Monday, the state has reported 2,460 deaths. It’s an increased of nine reported deaths from Sunday.
Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories. In total, the DOH has reported 56,830 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,057 Residents: 1,050 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 97 Hospitalizations* Residents: 215 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 55
Gender: Male: 449 (43%) Female: 600 (57%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 191 (18%) White: 696 (66%) Other: 82 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 81 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 260 (25%) Not-Hispanic: 663 (63%) Unknown/No Data: 127 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 639 Residents: 622 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 77 Hospitalizations* Residents: 166 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 260 (42%) Female: 361 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 46 (7%) White: 502 (81%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 36 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 53 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 500 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (11%)
