First Alert Weather: In this first week of hurricane season, a named storm may form in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the first day of hurricane season and already two named storms have formed. Before the week is over a third storm, which will be named Cristobal, may develop in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Computer models have been developing this storm for about a week now and most all of the models are in agreement on moving the system north in the western Gulf waters. Today and tomorrow will be relatively calm weather days, except for our afternoon thunderstorms, but by mid-week the weather could turn wet. Much will depend on how much development occurs with the system and the track it will eventually take. If if drifts a bit more to the east our weather is breezier and wetter. If it stays west, we get less rain. At this point it does appear it stays in the western Gulf waters and drifts to the area between Texas and Louisiana. A direct hit on the Suncoast seems very unlikely.