Deputies searching for suspects responsible for multiple burglaries that took place at many Bradenton businesses overnight

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple businesses were damaged last night in Bradenton and police say they are searching for several suspects.
Deputies say that several businesses were targeted around Manatee County. Several individuals were captured on surveillance camera breaking into and stealing dirt bikes from Action Kawasaki. An employee saw multiple suspects in the store and saw them attempt to flee in a white Corolla with a U-haul attached. They managed to make off with two bikes, dropping another in the roadway.
Other businesses were targeted including the Desoto Square Mall.
At least four suspects were caught in connection to one burglary and allegedly were driving a stolen car at the time.. Deputies estimate there were at least 30 people involved and possibly more.
Deputies did not say that the looting was in connection to any of the peaceful protests that happened earlier in Manatee County. If you have any information on the case, contact law enforcement.
