AAA Survey says that 42% of Floridians less likely to evacuate due to COVID-19

(WWSB) - A survey by AAA reports that the coronavirus pandemic could cause more Floridians to not evacuate during a hurricane.
Nearly a third (31%) of Floridians are more concerned about this year’s hurricane season due to COVID-19. 42% of those polled say they are less likely to evacuate for a storm this year for fear of contracting the coronavirus. FEMA advice for preparing for Hurricane Season during the COVID-19 Pandemic
FEMA says that some shelters may not be open this year due to the pandemic.
“The coronavirus just complicates matters even more for those preparing for what is forecast to be an active hurricane season,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges families to develop an emergency plan now. Your plan should include several evacuation destinations, in case a shelter or hotel is closed due to the pandemic. Also be sure to utilize the 7-day tax free holiday to assemble a supply kit. This year’s kits should include cleaning supplies, to provide peace-of-mind for evacuees.”
You can check out ABC7′s 2020 Hurricane Season Guide for local evacuation plans.
