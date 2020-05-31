18-year old driver killed in fatal crash in Englewood, two others suffer serious injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year old North Port man was killed during a fatal crash on Manasota Key Road in Englewood on during the early hours of Sunday morning.
The crash took place around 1:20 a.m. and reports say that the man’s passengers, a 17-year-old North Port girl and another 18 year old North Port man were seriously injured during the crash.
Troopers say that the driver’s vehicle, a sedan, was traveling southbound on Manasota Key Road approximately a half mile south of Manasota Beach Road and the driver was attempting to make a curve to the right, but the maneuver was unsuccessful.
According to troopers, the sedan traveled off the roadway to the left and continued in a southerly direction and the front of the sedan crashed into multiple trees.
This crash remains under investigation.
