Repticon opens doors to reptile lovers on the Suncoast for this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Repticon opened its doors to reptile lovers here on the Suncoast.
Dozens of vendors displayed hundreds of reptiles and different species at Robarts Arena.
“The’re all pretty cool, I do all of these shows all over , every time I come to one there’s something new to find, I never know of some unique snakes and what we see in other shows,” Mike Dean, Show Manager of Repticon said. “Each thing we do is completely different.”
Meanwhile, organizations like World Animal Protection worked on preventing this event. As they say, reptiles tend to carry diseases.
Repticon will run until Sunday.
