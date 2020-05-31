Peaceful protests on the Suncoast for George Floyd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday afternoon, protesters in two cities, Sarasota and Bradenton, came together to bring awareness of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody. After a white cop pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while in handcuffs on May 25th.
In Bradenton, protestors gathered together at 12th Street West and 12th Avenue West to peacefully protest.
“Our plan is to give a community chance to speak their voices. And how their opinions heard and a peaceful matter,” explained Lorien Hanson, who organized the protest.
Bradenton police were nearby as protesters began marching to the downtown courthouse.
Lauren Mitchell is a singer from Bradenton. She says she’s seen first-hand how her black friends would be treated differently by police.
“I have toured all around the country with a van full of black men. And I have personally seen the ways they have been mistreated when they have been absolutely doing nothing but other than the very same thing I’ve been doing," says Mitchell.
Meanwhile, in Sarasota, protesters walked through Main street from Payne Park.
Sarasota Police biked alongside protesters making sure everything was kept civil.
Two protestors tell ABC 7 News, that they come out to be apart of the coming demonstration for a personal reason.
“When our younger siblings and our younger cousins when they grow up we don’t want them to have to be scared. They shouldn’t have to be fearful just because of the color of their skin and may be seen as a threat just because of the color of their skin.”
