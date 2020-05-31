The month of May ends on a warm note for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
We saw a swing in temperatures throughout the month of May due to late season cold fronts along with a few days of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that kept temperatures below average for a total of 13 days. However, a warm end to the month brings the total of above average days to 16. In addition, we saw two days where temperatures were normal for this time of year.
In terms of rainfall, Sarasota - Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) had a total of 2.27′' of rainfall for the month of May, which is 0.06′' above average. Parts of the Suncoast received between 4-5′' of rainfall, taking much of the region completely out of any drought conditions.
