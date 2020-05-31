First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 31, 2020 - Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected for the next several days

For tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny with a weak front moving through the area in the morning hours. This front will essentially have no impact in our temperatures as afternoon highs are expected to soar back into the low 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be anywhere from 97-102 degrees. Regardless of the cloud cover, heat related illnesses will be at a higher risk. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and early evening hours. The main threats include heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.