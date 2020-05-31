FDOH reports state now has over 93,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 93,797 confirmed cases statewide on Saturday. The death toll from the virus hit 3,144.
91,670 of those cases have been confirmed to be Florida residents.
It’s an increase of 40 reported deaths from Friday’s 11 a.m. update. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Miami on Friday to talk about COVID-19 cases and how the state will continue to protect vulnerable citizens by ramping up testing. 2 million tests, the governor said, are on the way to being administered.
As for what the pandemic means for hurricane season, remains to be seen.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,786 Residents: 1,772 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 14
Conditions and Care Deaths: 126 Hospitalizations* Residents: 246 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 46
Gender: Male: 819 (46%) Female: 944 (53%) Unknown/No data: 9 (<1%)
Race: Black: 228 (13%) White: 1,079 (61%) Other: 166 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 299 (17%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 582 (33%) Not-Hispanic: 836 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 354 (20%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 926 Residents: 902 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 24
Conditions and Care Deaths: 94 Hospitalizations* Residents: 180 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 401 (44%) Female: 500 (55%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 61 (7%) White: 685 (76%) Other: 73 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 83 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 111 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 663 (74%) Unknown/No Data: 128 (14%)
