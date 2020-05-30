Woman sentenced for supporting Islamic State

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for attempting to send cellphones to the Middle East to be used as bomb detonators by the Islamic State terrorist group.
35-year-old Alison Marie Sheppard, also known as Aiisha Abdullah, was sentenced Friday in Fort Myers federal court. She pleaded guilty last year to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.
Court documents say Sheppard began using social media applications in 2016 to connect with other IS supporters and eventually began communicating with two undercover law enforcement agents.
She sent 10 cellphones to one of the agents in 2017, believing they would be used in pressure cooker bombs.
