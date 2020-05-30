Protesters seeking justice chant on the streets of Sarasota Saturday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday night more than a dozen people took to the streets in the City of Sarasota chanting that they want justice.
Protesters marched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way towards Washington blvd.
This comes after days of protesting in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the death of George Floyd. A Minneapolis officer was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he died. Floyd told the officer he couldn’t breathe.
“It’s important for me because I’m a victim of police violence,” said Sarasota resident Walter Gilbert.
Gilbert says they’re coming together on the streets of Sarasota for a common cause. He says this cannot go on and wants people to stand against tyranny.
“It’s up to us to take this torch that’s been lit and make a good fire. A warming and 'togethering’ fire. Not a burning up stuff, not tearing stuff up. You take this togetherness and you build on it. You build on it for a common cause. And that common cause should be justice,” said Walter Gilbert.
He says it’s encouraging to see people say “enough is enough.”
