First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 30, 2020 - Summertime heat continues with daily rain chances well into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening. Otherwise, skies will remain partly cloudy and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. It will be slow to cool tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing from the heating of the day and along the sea breeze. The rain chance will be higher for interior locations mainly east of I-75. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with heat indices ranging anywhere from 95° - 99°. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors. Winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
It’ll be a great day for boaters with winds staying relatively light in the Gulf waters. Seas will be less than 2 feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. Use caution for any thunderstorms that may develop in the afternoon. The UV index will be 11.9, which is extremely high.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.