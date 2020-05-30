First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 30, 2020 - Summertime heat continues with daily rain chances well into next week

For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing from the heating of the day and along the sea breeze. The rain chance will be higher for interior locations mainly east of I-75. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with heat indices ranging anywhere from 95° - 99°. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors. Winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.