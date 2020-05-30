FDOH reports state now has over 56,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 56,163 confirmed cases statewide. The death toll from the virus hit 2,451.
It’s an increase of four reported deaths from Saturday’s 11 a.m. update. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to take advantage of the tax-free hurricane preparation holiday in effect that started on Friday. Those who need supplies can stock up. As Floridians turn their eyes to the impending hurricane season, COVID-19 remains a problem that will continue to impact the state.
As for what the pandemic means for hurricane season, remains to be seen.
The FDOH dashboard is currently down right now which means that the county-by-county updated numbers are unavailable at this time.
Once the dashboard is back up and running and has been updated, we will update this story with the new local numbers for COVID-19 cases.
