3 tropical cyclones before the season even starts?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s off to a crazy start and it hasn’t even started officially. The 2020 hurricane season officially starts Monday June 1st. and goes through Nov. 30th.
So far in May this year we have had 2 named storms and we are watching an area in the Atlantic, SE of Bermuda which has a good chance of developing over the weekend.
There have been 4 other years in the past 150 years in which we have seen 2 tropical cyclones develop before the 1st. day of the Atlantic basin hurricane season.
There has never been a year in which 3 named storms have develop prior the start. So far we have had Arthur and Bertha. The next name to be used is Cristobal.
For the Suncoast we can expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and early evening storms. Winds will be light out of the SE with a west wind developing later in the day. The high on Saturday will be close to average around 90.
By the way if your heading over to the east coast to check out the launch of the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket the weather is not looking all that great. I’m giving it a 50% chance for a go due to some storms which may be around at 3:22 p.m.
Sunday a little drier air will filter in and bring the rain chances down to 20% under partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday around 90.
For boaters on Saturday winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 knots followed by west winds at 10 kts. later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.