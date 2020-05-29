More Flights Added for this Summer at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tourism has obviously been very impacted by coronavirus – especially here on the Suncoast, However, as things start to slowly open up, it seems like visitors are beginning to make their way to our area.
At The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, there have been a lot more people who are feeling comfortable traveling again by plane, and within the next few weeks, there will be even more flights both in and out of SRQ.
“Now our worst days are 400-500 departing passengers, and our best days are hitting 11-1200 departing passengers, so things are definitely starting to pick up,” Rick Piccolo, the President of The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, said.
That may be why Frontier Airlines announced some big news this week. They’ve added a summer service to four cities from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. These new flights will begin on June 6th with nonstop flights to Cleveland and Philadelphia on Saturdays,. On July 4th, Frontier will add nonstop flights to Chicago O'hare and Cincinnati.
“Actually, before COVID, Frontier was not going to service our area for the summer, so this shows that in some of the markets – especially the Midwestern markets up north, are doing very well and they’re bringing us some opportunities as well. We’re seeing things pick up,” explained Piccolo.
To make sure those travelers feel safe, airports around the country have implemented new protocols.
“Flying has definitely been weird because in different places you see different precautions being taken,” Leah Menazian, a tourist from Chicago, tells us.
At SRQ, there are social distancing markers, sanitizing stations, sneeze-shields at counters and gates and all employees are required to wear a mask.
“They’re experience here will be very clean and very safe, and the same on the aircrafts. The planes are being cleaned after every flight, and they have a special air filter on their flights, so the air is very clean and the filters are changed frequently on every flight,” Piccolo said.
Leah Menazian and her family agree. They say their travel experience has been different, but they feel it’s been extremely safe.
“Nobody is near you necessarily. They give you hand sanitizers and wipes to clean everything,” Menazian explained.
Airport officials say they are working together with TSA and all airlines to make sure travelers feel comfortable getting to and from their destination.
“We’ve got everything in place, so we’re ready when they’re ready,” said Piccolo.
All airlines will be giving passengers masks to wear throughout their flights if they do not have one.
