Many hurricane supply items in Florida are tax-free from now until Thursday, June 4th

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many hurricane supply items are now tax free for nearly a week at stores in Florida, especially hardware stores. Store employees say it’s best to get these supplies now instead of waiting until the last minute.
“A little storm can turn into a bigger storm in a short amount of time, so it’s better to go out and get everything you need before because you never really know what’s going to happen," said Kendall Peacock, an employee at Babe’s Ace Hardware Store in Venice. "So it’s better to have it than not be able go out when the storm is actually here, then you’re stuck with what you have.”
Items part of this year’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday include batteries, flashlights, portable generators, gas cans, propane exchanges and sales, radios, lanterns and coolers and ice chests.
“I usually wait until the storm is upon me, but now that I know about the tax free advantage, I just as soon do that,” said Maryellen Gurnon, a hardware store customer.
These hurricane supplies will be tax-free in Florida from now through Thursday, June 4th.
“It’s extremely important to be prepared,” said Kimberly Dalton, Office Manager for Babes Ace Hardware.
