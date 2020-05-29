Florida turns eye toward hurricane season as DOH updates COVID-19 stats

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to take advantage of the tax-free hurricane preparation holiday in effect starting Friday. Those who need supplies can stock up. As Floridians turn their eyes to the impending hurricane season, COVID-19 remains a problem that will continue to impact the state.
The Department of Health reported 54,497 confirmed cases statewide. The death toll from the virus hit 2,413. It’s an increase of 49 reported deaths from Thursday’s 11 a.m. update. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
As for what the pandemic means for hurricane season, remains to be seen.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,022 Residents: 1,015 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 96 Hospitalizations* Residents: 211 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 55
Gender: Male: 433 (43%) Female: 581 (57%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 188 (19%) White: 675 (67%) Other: 75 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 243 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 650 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 122 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 622 Residents: 605 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 77 Hospitalizations* Residents: 165 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 252 (42%) Female: 353 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 44 (7%) White: 492 (81%) Other: 37 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 32 (5%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 53 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 486 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 66 (11%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.