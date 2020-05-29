First Alert AM Weather: Friday, May 29, 2020 - Scattered showers & storms redevelop this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Atmospheric moisture remains high across the Suncoast and will interact with the daily sea breeze along with the heating of the day. This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being heavy downpours creating difficult driving conditions and lightning. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will shift to the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be in the very high range. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
