FDOH reports state now has over 55,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported 55,424 confirmed cases statewide. The death toll from the virus hit 2,447.
It’s an increase of 34 reported deaths from Friday’s 11 a.m. update. Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories.
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to take advantage of the tax-free hurricane preparation holiday in effect that started on Friday. Those who need supplies can stock up. As Floridians turn their eyes to the impending hurricane season, COVID-19 remains a problem that will continue to impact the state.
As for what the pandemic means for hurricane season, remains to be seen.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,037 Residents: 1,030 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 7
Conditions and Care Deaths: 97 Hospitalizations* Residents: 212 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 55
Gender: Male: 439 (43%) Female: 590 (57%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 188 (19%) White: 687 (67%) Other: 78 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 251 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 654 (63%) Unknown/No Data: 125 (12%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 629 Residents: 612 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 17
Conditions and Care Deaths: 77 Hospitalizations* Residents: 165 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 64
Gender: Male: 256 (42%) Female: 356 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 44 (7%) White: 495 (81%) Other: 38 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 35 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 53 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 490 (80%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (11%)
