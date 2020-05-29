Could we see our third named storm before the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season?

A broad area of low pressure appears to be developing over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. This disturbance is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds. Additional development of this system is possible, and a subtropical depression could form tonight or on Saturday as it moves generally northward. Development is not expected after that time due to unfavorable environmental conditions. If this system gets a name it would be called Cristobal.