Could we see our third named storm before the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season?

There’s a 50% chance for a Subtropical Depression to form as early as this evening

Tropical Wave Invest 92 L (Source: WWSB)
By Noel Rehm | May 29, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:16 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A broad area of low pressure appears to be developing over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. This disturbance is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds. Additional development of this system is possible, and a subtropical depression could form tonight or on Saturday as it moves generally northward. Development is not expected after that time due to unfavorable environmental conditions. If this system gets a name it would be called Cristobal.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

