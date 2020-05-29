City of Venice urges residents to donate blood

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood in the City of Venice will hold a blood drive Wednesday, June 3 outside City Hall.
The drive will be held beginning at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The organization has seen a significant drop in blood donations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Those who choose to donate will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood T-shirt, a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard, a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.
You will need your identification. Walk-ins are welcome.
