City of Sarasota extends public health emergency until June 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it will extend its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through June 5.
The emergency order issued Friday by City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and City Attorney Robert Fournier, also extends the experimental street closures that began last weekend in order to help local restaurants and retail establishments impacted by COVID-19.
Partial street closures will be in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight this Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. This includes the following:
- 1300 block of Main Street (Palm Avenue to Mira Mar Court)
- State Street from the State Street Garage to Lemon Avenue
- Lemon Avenue from Main Street to the alley just north of State Street
The street closures are expected to be in effect each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to midnight, possibly through June. Residents are strongly urged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.