City of Sarasota extends public health emergency until August 14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it will extend its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through August 14.
The emergency order was issued on Friday by City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and City Attorney Robert Fournier.
The order also autorizes the code compliance special magistrate to conduct contested code compliance cases in person on August 27th and September 3rd, with no more than 20 cases scheduled each day. The regular meeting schedule may be resumed each Thursday following the dates that were just listed.
The City of Sarasota reminds everyone that face coverings are now required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces within the city whenever proper social distancing cannot be maintained in accordance to CDC guidelines.
The temporary regulation took place on July 1, and it will be in place for 60 days unless it is shortened or extended.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.