Chalkboard Champion: Paying bills and providing computers for students learning from home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County teacher is being recognized as a Chalkboard Champion for going above and beyond for her students during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Jennie McGaughey is a physical education teacher at Oneco Elementary School. When her students were sent home to start online learning, she knew some of them would need extra support to be able to complete their assignments.
She started fundraising to earn money to buy them computers and pay internet bills.
"Once the money started coming in, I went store to store trying to pick up every laptop I could find. I got a big order from Best Buy. I identified families that had multiple children in the house that would benefit from having an extra computer," said McGaughey.
In all she raised more than $5,000 and was able to help 25 families with either internet bills or new computers.
"It's given me a lot of joy to be of service and to help during this time," she added.
“We know you as teachers have had to make a lot of changes but for you to put yourself aside and go out there to support your students, not only paying their internet bills but also getting them laptops so they can continue the kind of learning that they need to get is just exemplary and we’re really proud to present you this $500 check,” said David Kelly with Gettel Automotive.
