USF adjusts its fall schedule due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida has changed its Fall 2020 academic calendar in an effort to protect students and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19.
USF will offer some face-to-face classes, services and activities in the fall. After Thanksgiving all classes and final exams will be delivered in an online format. Advising, tutoring and counseling, will continue to be available to students remotely during this transition near the end of the fall semester.
This will also apply to local USF campuses. Here is the adjusted schedule below.
USF Adjusted Fall Calendar:
Original New
First Day of Fall Semester Aug. 24 Aug. 24
Last Day of Classes on Campus Dec. 4 Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Break Nov. 26-27 Nov. 26-27
Classes Only Online N/A Nov. 30-Dec. 4
Final Exams Dec. 5-10 Dec. 5-10 (online only)
Last Day of Fall Semester Dec. 10 Dec. 10
Though classes won’t be held on Labor Day or Veterans Day, travel around each federal holiday will be discouraged.
Residence halls and dining options will remain open after Thanksgiving break for students who need access until the end of the fall semester.
USF’s fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled to begin on Dec. 11, however plans are still being developed with considerations to the safety of traveling back to campus and guidance from federal, state, and local government and public health officials regarding resuming large events.
In June, USF will announce more details about the fall semester and plans to gradually resume more on-campus operations.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.