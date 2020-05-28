Typical scattered late day storms Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are into the summer pattern right now with mainly afternoon and evening storms expected through Saturday. We will see some slightly drier air settle in on Sunday and stick around through the work week.
This drier air will bring our rain chances down to the 20% beginning Sunday and staying low through next week.
Until then we will see scattered afternoon storms which will bring heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds through Saturday.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90′s for most.
Saturday we will still see scattered late day storms with the rain chance at 40%.
Sunday a little drier air settles in and the rain chances drop down to 20% for late day storms.
