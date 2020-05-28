Suncoast Counties Prepare for Hurricane Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we begin to stock up on supplies ahead of the start of hurricane season, county leaders on the Suncoast have been preparing for months on how to respond to future storms. However, like all of us, they were hit with something unexpected. They'll now have to take into account another big threat - The Coronavirus.
"It is going to present some challenges for whomever gets a hurricane this year in Florida, but we're prepared to continue to look for opportunities and ideas to make it even safer,” Ed McCrane, the Emergency Management Chief for Sarasota County, said.
Both counties on the Suncoast are ready to weather the storm. This morning, Manatee County held a virtual media day to share what new guidelines and advice they have for storm preps this season.
"We are encouraging everyone, right now, to go out and start shopping. As we've seen, if you go into some of the grocery stores right now, the shelves are low,” said Steve Litschauer, the Emergency Management Chief for Manatee County.
Especially for items like hand sanitizer, gloves and masks.
"You don’t want to compete against the first responders. They’ve got to have PPE in order for the to do their jobs, and there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to get a mask if you show up without one at a public shelter. You won’t be turned away, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get one,” explained Nick Azzara, the Public Information Officer for Manatee County.
The shelters are actually where the main changes for both counties this year are taking place.
"The shelter operations are going to be a little different. There will be more space in between people. We will be enforcing social distance standards in the buildings. More hand washing and sanitizing. Plus, when people arrive they should expect a medical screening and be encouraged to wear masks,” explained McCrane.
Plus, because of social distancing, the evacuation centers will only be filled to 50% capacity.
“We’re going to do every attempt to use additional space like classrooms for smaller groups if we can and separate people,” explained Litschauer, “Again, that goes back to the square footage of what we’re allowed, but we’re going to do whatever we can to keep groups separated, but then we have to prioritize life safety.”
That’s why officials are urging everyone to prepare now. Know your evacuation zone and if you have to leave your home make plans to go to a friend or family member’s home. Officials say a hurricane shelter should be your last option.
"It’s better to not be around too many people during this COVID-19 situation. A mask can offer you protection, but if you can stay elsewhere, it will not only give you a more comfortable setting, but it’ll give us the opportunity to house those who really have no other recourse,” said McCrane.
For more information on Sarasota County’s Hurricane plan, click here.
For details on Manatee County’s Hurricane plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.