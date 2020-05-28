Sheriff’s department conducting death investigation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are still on scene after a person was found deceased early this morning in Englewood.
According to a press release from the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of West Fray after 6 a.m.. The body of a man was found in the front yard of a home there. Forensics is processing the scene and the roadway remains closed at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) and online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.co
ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
