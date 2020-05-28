Sheriff: Registered nurse stole oxycodone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A registered nurse is in jail after investigators say she stole oxycodone from her Sarasota employer.
According to the pharmacy in the facility where Monica Graham was employed, the automated medication dispensing system alerted personnel to three separate transactions in which Graham used her coworker’s account to remove oxycodone from the machine.
Further review of the system showed Graham as the highest dispenser of oxycodone in the entire facility and specifically, the provider of 36 doses of oxycodone to a single patient when all other nurses combined only dispensed seven doses to the same patient.
Graham admitted to detectives that she would take the oxycodone for personal use during her shift. She was fired from the facility, which cited Marsy’s Law to protect their privacy.
Graham is charged with three counts of Theft of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identification. She is currently in the Manatee County Detention Center where she turned herself in.
