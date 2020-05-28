Sarasota Co. Sheriff hoping someone recognizes attempted burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff are hoping someone recognizes this man.
Early Saturday morning, the man was captured on surveillance attempting to open several doors at a home in the area of 17th Street and Honore Avenue in Sarasota.
He is a white male with a stocky build. He was also wearing a t-shirt with a flag and the word ‘freedom’ on the back. If you recognize him, call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4924.
