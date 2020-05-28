Palmetto, Bradenton to move fireworks to Labor Day weekend

Mayor Poston allowed that moving the fireworks to Labor Day has a whole new meaning in light of the public health crisis.“Having this event on Labor Day allows us not only to be more safe and confident from a public health standpoint, but it also allows us to properly honor those whose labor kept us going through the COVID-19 crisis,” Poston said. “First responders, law enforcement, health-care worker and grocery store workers, for example – so many people kept on working through this crisis, and we are all grateful. "