Palmetto, Bradenton to move fireworks to Labor Day weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After announcing the postponement of the annual fireworks, Manatee County has agreed to move the show until Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The fireworks are set off over the Manatee River for spectators who gather on the Green Bridge and along the river on both sides. The show will launch at dark, which in early September will be around 8 p.m.
Mayor Poston allowed that moving the fireworks to Labor Day has a whole new meaning in light of the public health crisis.“Having this event on Labor Day allows us not only to be more safe and confident from a public health standpoint, but it also allows us to properly honor those whose labor kept us going through the COVID-19 crisis,” Poston said. “First responders, law enforcement, health-care worker and grocery store workers, for example – so many people kept on working through this crisis, and we are all grateful. "
