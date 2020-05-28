One man dead, one teen girl arrested in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is dead and a teenage girl has been arrested for his murder. The shooting happened around 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 600 block of 12th Avenue West. When police arrived they found 28-year-old James Singleton with gunshot injuries. He would later die at the hospital.
“First it was about three shots, then it was about five shots, then it was about two more shots, then it was silence," said Justin, a neighbor. "So at first, I thought maybe somebody tossed a firework, a Black Cat or something outside, I knew that wasn’t the case, there was definitely sirens after those pops.”
18-year-old Kashell Watson was arrested for Singleton’s death. She’s being charged with Second Degree Murder.
“It’s scary and it’s getting sick and tiring too," said Louis Quilan, a neighbor. "It’s very sad that we have to live in a situation like this, it’s not right and it’s not fair to other people.”
Neighbors say between drug activity and guns, they fear for the safety of their families, especially children.
“That’s about the scariest because of the kids," said Justin. "Anything else I can deal with, my son and my daughter are running around. What if a stray bullet would have hit one of the kids, then what.”
No further details have been released regarding what lead to this shooting. Bradenton Police are continuing with their investigation.
