First Alert Weather: A shift in weather patterns brings better rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When the air over Florida gets warm and muggy, thunderstorms become likely. the question is where and at what time will the storms form. The answer often lies in the wind direction. Today we will transition from one wind direction to another. We have been in a southwest wind flow that tended to push storms to the east coast of Florida. Now, we move to a light southeast wind that will tend to keep storms closer to home. Because the wind is light today and the wind shift is just transitioning, most storms will be inland and slow movers. Because of the slow storm motion the rainfall could be heavy in spots.