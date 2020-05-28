2 arrested in 2019 robbery, homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Suncoast men have been arrested in a 2019 murder and robbery.
According to officials with the City of Sarasota Police Department, Sirod D. Cephus, 23, of Sarasota, and Deshaunte J. Delancy, 27, of Bradenton, have both been arrested and are facing charges of murder and armed robbery in connection to a December 2019 homicide.
The murder happened on Dec. 28, 2019 on 22nd Street. James “Jimmy” Rivers was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died. Through investigation, detectives learned the homicide occurred during a robbery.
Delancy was arrested on May 7, 2020 on unrelated charges including aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
The weapon involved in the unrelated charges case is not connected to the murder and armed robbery case. Delancy bonded out of jail in May on those charges.
Forensic evidence matched Delancy to the murder of Rivers and he was taken back into custody by U.S. Marshals. Further information obtained by police show that Cephus was possibly involved with the murder as well.
The two men have been lodged in the Sarasota County Jail.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
