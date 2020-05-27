USF Sarasota-Manatee MBA students partner with Manatee County to promote mass transit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus in the MBA program are teaming up with local transportation leaders for a cause.
The students are helping to promote mass transit, cycling and other transportation options for the public.
They’re working in teams to develop a plan encouraging residents to walk, ride bikes and use mass transit instead of cars.
The ten students were divided and told to come up with a marketing budget and a catchy slogan.
The student’s campaign hopes to get residents to participate in more outdoor activities.
