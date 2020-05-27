Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall in South Carolina

Tropical Storm Bertha (Source: National Hurricane Center)
By ABC7 Staff | May 27, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 10:09 AM

(WWSB) - Days before hurricane season officially starts, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Bertha has made landfall in South Carolina

The tropical warned storm began forming overnight in the Atlantic ocean.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected across South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Bertha’s maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph as it came ashore but the storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland

