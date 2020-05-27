SPD officer plays basketball with local kids while masked up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police Department officer opted to bring some light and positivity in what has been a challenging week for many around our nation.
An anonymous person shared the video, also shared by Sarasota PD, of the officer shooting hoops with some of the younger people in a Sarasota community.
“In the light of everything bad and negative, I feel as if we should shed light on this positive thing,” the anonymous person said.
The officer was masked up while he took part in the fun activity.
