SpaceX watch party at Cool Today Park in North Port spoiled by launch being scrubbed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - People at Cool Today Park in North Port feeling a little let down after the historic launch of SpaceX was grounded because of weather.
“We’re so disappointed, we came here just for that, said Denise D’Amico, a West Villages resident. ”The weather was looking okay, it looked like a go up until the last 15 minutes. Now we have to wait to do this all over again on Saturday I hope.”
A large crowd gathered to watch it on the stadium’s big screen.
“That big screen is amazing, I think it’s clearer than my tv at home," said Dale Huffman, a North Port resident. "It’s amazing, what is that thing 80 by 90 feet tall.”
The rocket ship carrying the two astronauts was set to be the first to launch from American soil since 2011. It is heading to the International Space Station. Despite the disappointment today, Suncoast residents are anxiously awaiting lift off.
“I think given what’s going on in the country and the world, it’s exciting and a positive thing to watch,” said Paul Rudnitsky, a West Villages resident.
SpaceX is now scheduled to launch this Saturday afternoon at 3:22. We have not received word yet if Cool Today Park will broadcast it again on their big screen.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.